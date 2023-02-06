Buhari Leads APC Presidential Campaign Train To Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign train to his native Katsina State today (Monday).

Naija News reports that the APC presidential campaign rally is set to hold at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, the state capital.

The President, APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; the state Governor, Aminu Masari; and other notable party leaders will address party supporters at the rally.

Speaking at an event on Sunday, Masari said Tinubu is the best choice for Nigerians, compared to other presidential candidates, adding that others have no better records of achievements and plans for a better Nigeria.

He said: “Tinubu is a national asset and will unite the country. Tinubu’s record while in office, when he employed people of all races, a former Senator, philanthropist, pro-democracy activist, and benefactor, speak for him.

“He is not known for discrimination, tribalism, or religious extremism. It is difficult to identify monumental achievements recorded by his political opponents, except their travel tourism and the patronage of sycophants’’

Masari appealed to Nigerians to consider the election of Tinubu as a necessity for a stable and progressive country, urging them to ignore the antics of those with lesser plans and aspirations

On the chances of APC in Katsina State in the elections, the governor said his achievement in the past eight years and the credibility of the APC candidates will guarantee electoral victory

While maintaining that the crisis that has engulfed the opposition PDP in Katsina will signal victory for APC, Masari appealed to aggrieved party members nursing grudges about the primaries to remain patient and wait for their turns.

The governor said the party’s success in the forthcoming general elections will be a victory for all.