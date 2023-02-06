BREAKING: 13 Parties Threaten To Boycott 2023 Elections Over Naira Redesign

Thirteen out of the 18 political parties have threatened to withdraw from the February 25 and March 11 general elections over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance, Kenneth Udeze, made this known at a briefing by a Coalition of Chairmen of Political Parties on Monday in Abuja.

Udeze said the 13 parties will withdraw their participation from the 2023 electoral process if the naira redesign policy of the apex bank is suspended or cancelled.

He added that they will boycott the forthcoming elections if the new deadline of February 10 for the phasing out of the old naira notes is further shifted as demanded by some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The AAC chairman, however, stated that the parties commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the redesign of the N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes.

Udeze said the 13 parties also knocked the Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara State Governments for heading to the Supreme Court to get a court injunction to extend the deadline for the validity of three old notes.

Udeze said, “We hereby announce that at least 13 out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria will not be interested in the 2023 general elections and indeed we shall withdraw our participation from the electoral process if the currency policies are suspended or cancelled or if the deadline is further shifted.”