‘Both Of You Lack The Competency’ – APC In Diaspora Slams Atiku, Peter Obi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Diaspora (North America) has slammed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi.

According to the party, neither Atiku nor Obi have what it takes to lead a country to its promised land, as Nigeria approaches election day.

Naija News learnt that the chairman of APC in Diaspora North America, Olalekan Sani made the claim while featuring on a live radio program “Gbengba Lasa N Ta” in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday.

He said none of them is competent to win the contest because the APC flag bearer, Bola Tinubu is the leader Nigerians need to solve their problem.

Sani knocked Atiku and Obi, saying unlike Tinubu, they lacked the capability to take Nigeria to the promised land.

Sani explained that considering Tinubu’s pedigree, antecedents, exposure and knowledge, he remains the best candidate that can do the job.

He said: “Tinubu loves Nigeria and he has paid his dues for the nation, his achievements in Lagos state which is the economic hub of Africa speak volumes.

“Tinubu was the brain behind Lagos economy which everybody is now reckoning with. Tinubu is the only politician in Nigeria that nurtured young politicians who are now leaders in their various domains. He always turns impossibility into possibility. He is also a philanthropist who has impacted many Nigerians.”

While urging Nigerians to vote for Tinubu, he admonished them not to vote based on ethnic or religious sentiments but to choose competence and capability.

Speaking about Tinubu’s same-faith ticket, Sani submitted that “Some Governors and their Deputies belong to the same religion and there is peace and development in their States

“The government we are practising in Nigeria was borrowed and those countries we borrowed it from don’t sentiments or discriminate based on ethnicity or religion.

“Government is about critical thinking, capacity and experience. Religious sentiments cannot hinder the chance of our candidates because our candidates are capable and competent. They are people whose pedigree and antecedents speak volumes.

“North America APC chapter started five years ago in New York when we members from Nigeria resolved to come together and form an alliance so as not to lose our identity either home or abroad.

“We feel it necessary for us to support our party which is a party we believe can take Nigeria to its Promised Land. We have members in 13 countries in North America like USA, Canada, Jamaica, Mexico, Dominican, Costa Rica, Panama, Haiti, and Cuba among others.”