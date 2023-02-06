Atiku Reacts To Massacre Of 41 Katsina Vigilantes

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the killing of 41 persons in Katsina State.

Naija News gathered that some bandits, on Wednesday, invaded the home of one Alhaji Muntari in Kandarawa, Bakori Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, and stole 80 animals.

In an attempt to retrieve the stolen animals, members of the proscribed vigilante group, Yansakai, went after the bandits, but they were ambushed and 41 of them were killed by the gunmen at Yargoje forest of Kankara LGA of the state.

Atiku, while reacting to the incident in a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Paul Ibe, condemned the gruesome killing of the vigilantes, saying the incident was a foreboding moment and one too many.

The PDP presidential candidate added that the sad incident is another ugly episode of the senseless killings of Nigerians on account of terror attacks.

Atiku condoled the families of the deceased and called for a holistic, multi-dimensional strategy that would put a stop to terrorism in the country.

The former Vice President, however, prayed for the souls of the dead to rest in peace and also to God to return peace to Nigeria.

He said: “The terrorist attack on Bakori where 41 people were reportedly killed started making the rounds on Friday, but the Police confirmation of it on Saturday is yet another ugly episode of the senseless killings of Nigerians on account of terror attacks.

“While terrorism is a serious problem affecting most countries of the world, the solution to the problem must differ among countries. Therefore, a multi-sectoral initiative that will evaluate how to decimate the capacity of these terrorists should be on the table. We must be ready to do all that it takes to put a stop to these attacks.”