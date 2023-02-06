Asisat Oshoala Scores Third Hat-trick For Barca To Overtake Alba Redondo

Nigerian female football superstar, Asisat Oshoala has recorded her third hat-trick for FC Barcelona so far in the 2022-2023 season.

Asisat Oshoala scored three goals in less than 40 minutes as her club, Barcelona Fermini thrashed Real Betis women 7-0 in the Spanish Women’s Primera Division match on Sunday.

After replacing Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic in the 59th minute of the league game, the 28-year-old Super-Falcon in-form striker went on to score three goals in the 61st, 71st, and 90th minutes.

Thanks to the hat-trick, Asisat Oshoala has eclipsed Alba Redondo of Levante and Esther González of Real Madrid to top the goalscorers chart in the league with 17 goals.

Naija News recalls that Oshoala also scored a hat-trick on January 26 in a match between FC Barcelona Femin and Levante Las Planas in the Spanish Femen’s Primera División.

With her help, Barcelona are now unbeaten in 18 games in the Spanish Femen’s Primera División and is comfortably eight points ahead of Real Madrid Women in second position with 54 points.

In the other news, Odion Ighalo played 84 minutes in Al Hilal’s 5-3 victory over Wydad Casablanca in the Club World Cup encounter on Saturday in Morocco.

The Saudi Arabian team earned a semifinal matchup with Flamengo of Brazil thanks to Saturday’s win. The game will kick off in Morocco at 20:00 on Tuesday.