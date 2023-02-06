APC, Tinubu Hoarding New Naira Notes For Vote-buying – PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, have been accused of hoarding the newly redesigned naira notes for vote-buying in the forthcoming elections.

Naija News reports that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the accusation in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The PDP condemned the excruciating pain and distress being faced by Nigerians arising from their inability to access the new naira notes occasioned by the reported nefarious activities of corrupt APC leaders who are compromising the system.

It said the pain, suffering and hardship brought upon the country by the APC will be forgotten when the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar becomes President on May 29.

The opposition party called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to be mindful of the suffering being experienced daily by Nigerians.

It also asked banks to take urgent measures to arrest the situation by ensuring adequate protection and effective monitoring of cash distribution process.

The statement reads: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expresses optimism that the hopelessness and anguish brought upon our nation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration will be a thing of the past when the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar assumes office as president come May 29, 2023

“The PDP decries the excruciating pain and distress being faced by Nigerians arising from their inability to access the new naira notes occasioned by the reported nefarious activities of corrupt APC leaders who are compromising the system to intercept and hoard the new bank notes for their selfish vote-buying plans ahead of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

“Our party is, however, saddened that the cash crunch had persisted due to the sabotage of corrupt APC leaders, including the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who are alleged to have masterminded the intercepting and hoarding of the new notes for their selfish agenda.”

The PDP said Nigerians know that Tinubu and APC are responsible for the anguish they are currently been subjected to as a result of the scarcity of the new naira notes and will deal with them in the forthcoming elections.

It, however, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to go after corrupt APC leaders and saboteurs in the system who are reportedly working with Tinubu to mop up cash for vote-buying.

It added: “Nigerians now know the truth and hold Asiwaju Tinubu and the APC directly responsible for the anguish they have been subjected to in the face of this excruciating cash scarcity; another reason they will deal Tinubu a humiliating blow with their votes at the February presidential election.

“The PDP calls on President Buhari to protect Nigerians by going after these felonious APC leaders as well as the saboteurs in the system who are reportedly working with the APC presidential campaign to mop up cash meant for distribution to our citizens.

“Our party stands with Nigerians; the artisans, traders, drivers, “keke” and “okada” riders, labourers, food vendors, students and all hard-working citizens at this time of distress.”