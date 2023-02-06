APC, Saraki Congratulates Tems On Grammy Award Win

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the former Senate President Bukola Saraki have congratulated the Afrobeats singer, Temilade Openiyi popularly known by her stage name, Tems.

Naija News reports that both the APC and Saraki took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter on Monday to congratulate the singer on her feat.

The ruling party in its tweet commended the singer for achieving the “First female Nigerian artiste” to achieve the feat.

“Congratulations, Tems @temsbaby (Temilade Openiyi) on the Grammy award – a 1st for a female Nigerian artiste.

“Tems, won the award in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song “Wait for U” – featuring Future and Drake. Proudly Nigerian.” the APC wrote.

Similarly in a related development, the former senate leader who also took to Twitter to hail Tems congratulated on her record-breaking achievement.

Saraki, who shared a photo of the singer, congratulated her for making history as the first female Nigerian ‘Afrobeats artiste to bag a Grammy award.

The former Kwara State governor also expressed how proud of her the country is of her historic accomplishment.

He wrote “Congratulations to the trailblazing Tems @temsbaby for making history as the first female Nigerian artist to receive a Grammy Award!

“Honored in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her amazing contribution to “Wait for U” ft. Future & Drake. Nigeria is proud of your success.”

Naija News reported earlier that Tems won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category on Sunday night for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by American rapper, Future featuring Drake.

Tems and Burna Boy were the only Nigerian artists nominated for the 2023 edition of the Grammy Awards, which was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Burna Boy, on the other hand, lost the ‘Best Global Music Album’ and the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ categories.