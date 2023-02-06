APC Chieftain Reveals Element In Aso Rock Working Against Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Awal Hassan, has revealed the element in Aso Rock allegedly believed to be working against the presidential ambition of the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in an interview on Channels Television, had alleged that some elements in the Aso Villa are working against Tinubu.

The governor further stated that the elements don’t want Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to the development in an interview on Channels TV on Monday, Hassan alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew and Personal Assistant, Sabiu Tunde Yusuf, is the one working against Tinubu’s victory.

Hassan stated that Yusuf and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, misled President Buhari to believe that the February 10 deadline for the swapping of the old naira new notes for the newly redesigned ones should not be extended.

The APC chieftain, however, said Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, was not part of the ‘cabals’ working against Tinubu and the APC.

More to come…