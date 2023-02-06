APC Blames Fuel Scarcity, Naira Swap For Tinubu’s Ibadan Rally Postponement

Reactions have trailed the postponement of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) presidential campaign rally slated to hold in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Tuesday.

Naija News gathered that the campaign rally which was hitherto scheduled for tomorrow has been shifted to February 15, 2023.

It was learnt that some market men and women around the popular Oja ‘ba market, who before the postponement, were getting ready for a half-day vacation for the event were filled with disappointment.

It was also learnt that some APC chieftains and supporters have expressed shock over the postponement, considering the level of preparation.

This platform understands that the venue of the campaign event, the Mapo hall is already wearing a new look of the silver-coloured podium when the news of the postponement broke.

However, the Oyo State publicity secretary of the party, Olawale Sadare who confirmed the change in programme blamed the fuel scarcity, the challenge in the swap of the new naira notes as well as the protest that held last week.

Sadare said “We regret to announce the indefinite postponement of our presidential rally earlier slated for tomorrow (Tuesday). The decision was taken, apparently, in consideration of the prevailing challenges facing the people and the need to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to work around the situation and ensure that normalcy returns particularly as it concerns the fuel and currency notes crisis.

“At Oyo APC, we were convinced that it was necessary to go ahead with the event in order not to play into the hands of some anti-democratic forces who do not want the nation’s general election to go on as scheduled because they feel the outcome of the poll, this time, would produce a new order capable of returning Nigeria to Nigerians.

“Although a new date is yet to be announced, I can assure the general public that Oyo state will host Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in no time and it is going to be a huge success. However, we appeal for calm among the citizenry as we must not lose focus on doing all that is necessary to ensure the fruition of the dream to have Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”