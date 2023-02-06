Alex Iwobi Reacts After Everton Beat Arsenal

Alex Iwobi led relegation-threatened Everton to face his boyhood club, Arsenal last weekend and to the surprise of many, the Merseyside club beat the Premier League table toppers.

Alex Iwobi and his teammates defeated Premier League title contenders in the league in Sean Dyche’s first game in command, pulling off one of the season’s biggest upsets.

James Tarkowski’s goal on the hour mark ignited Goodison Park, boosted Everton’s hopes of avoiding relegation, and harmed Arsenal’s chances of winning the title.

For the first time in a while, Mikel Arteta’s team was outmatched thanks to the 26-year-old Iwobi’s excellent play on the left wing.

After Everton’s inspiring victory, Iwobi posted on social media, “Nice To See Some Old Faces, Even Better To Win!”

In addition, he wrote “Big respect!” alongside pictures of himself working out with Arsenal and hugging Arteta after Saturday’s game.

Even though Everton defeated Arsenal, the Toffees still have 18 points after 21 games, placing them in the relegation zone.

Naija News recalls that Iwobi left Arsenal a few months before Arteta took over as manager at Emirates Stadium. He briefly played alongside the Spaniard at Arsenal during the 2015–16 campaign.

The Nigerian international played for Arsenal for 15 years after joining them in 2004 when he was still in elementary school.

The winger would eventually go on to score 15 goals in 149 appearances for his childhood club, helping them win the FA Cup in 2017, before moving to Merseyside in a £34 million move two years later.