Aisha Buhari Is Part Of The Cabals In Aso Rock, I Am Not Afraid Like El-Rufai – Naja’atu Mohammed

A former Director in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Mohammed has said that the First Lady, Aisha Buhari is part of the cabals in Aso Rock.

Recall that Naija News earlier reported that the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai during an interview on Channel Television said that some individuals in Aso Rock were trying to sabotage the ambition of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He had said, “I believe there are elements in the villa who want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries. “

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.”

Reacting, the first lady backed El-Rufa’i over his claim that some elements in the presidency are plotting to sabotage Tinubu’s victory.

She voiced her support for El-Rufai when she shared a clip of the interview containing the governor’s main allegation against the saboteurs who are non-members of the party and are exploiting the president’s goodwill for their selfish ends.

However, Naja’atu while featuring on the Arise TV Morning Show said that unlike El-Rufai, she was not afraid to mention names.