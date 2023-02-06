2023: Tinubu Most Qualified To Take Over From Buhari – Afenifere

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been described as the most capable presidential candidate to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that this is as a pan-Yoruba socio-political group identified as the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) declared its total support for Tinubu, saying he is the most suitable and capable candidate to succeed President Buhari.

According to the group in a statement signed by its Ekiti State Publicity Secretary, Michael Ogungbemi, the APC flag is the only one capable of tackling the challenges of Nigeria.

Ogungbemi said Tinubu remains the candidate to beat in the election because of his competence, experience, capacity, pedigree, strong political network, and record of service.

The group noted that Tinubu’s magic wand and his problem-solving policy thrust would help resolve the problems of insecurity, poverty, youth employment, economic instability and among other challenges in the nation.

It remarked that Tinubu’s track record of performance in Lagos has been adopted as a reference point in Nigeria’s chequered political trajectory, noting that he is therefore the best to take the baton after Buhari’s exit.

He said: “The ARG’s support for Tinubu was not on the parochial basis of ethnicity, but based on the conviction about his astuteness in governance and prospects to deliver the dividends of governance for the populace.

“Our decision was carefully taken. The leadership and members painstakingly took an in-depth and holistic assessment of his leadership styles, political sagacity, democratic credential, human resource management, impeccable performance, and detribalised posture. So, it was on this basis that we adopted him as our candidate for 2023.

“Asiwaju’s manifesto has spoken for him. It has encapsulated the needs of Nigerians and has expressively stated an efficient and effective solution to tackle hydra-headed issues facing the country.

“Tinubu’s captivating policy bordering on restructuring, power generation, state policing system and others, have given strong signals that he is truly prepared to bring succour to the misgoverned Nigerians and take the country to the next level.”

The group, therefore, appealed to electorates to come out en-masse to vote for Tinubu at the polls to ensure his victory for the overall progress and growth of the country.