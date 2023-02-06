2023: ‘Tinubu Kept Calling To Give Me Appointment’ – Naja’atu Mohammed Hits Keyamo

Former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Mohammed, has revealed the party’s flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, called to give her an appointment but she refused.

Naija New earlier reported that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo during a recent interview, disclosed that Naja’atu was never an important member of the council.

He explained that after it was discovered that she was supporting the opposition, she was orally asked to leave the party.

Keyamo went on to disclose how the whistleblower had followed the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to London while trying to lobby for a position in the Presidential Campaign Council.

He wondered the reason she decided to support Tinubu after meeting with him in London and discovering that he was not mentally and physically fit to become the nation’s leader.

Naja’tu Reacts

Speaking on Arise TV Morning Show on Monday morning, Naja’tu Mohammaded said that the party begged to appoint her as a director in the Bola Tinubu campaign team.

According to her, Tinubu in particular kept calling and sending her messages on several occasions but she refused to pick up the call.

She said: “If they (the APC) knew I was incompetent, why were they begging me? Folake cannot lie and say he did not beg me to take that appointment. Asiwaju called me. I still have the text. He called me severally. I didn’t even know his number, I refused to pick.”