2023: Fresh Poll Puts Peter Obi Ahead Of Tinubu, Atiku, APC Candidate’s Team Reacts

The result of the most recent poll conducted by Nextier has put the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi as the favourite to win the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

The poll puts Obi ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu as well as other contestants including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

The poll result puts Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the lead with 37%, followed by the PDP with 27% and the APC with 24%.

Naija News understands the poll conducted by Nextier SPD, an African-based international development consulting firm was released on Saturday, February 5, 2023.

The firm had earlier in November 2022, released a poll that also put Obi in the lead, but the most recent poll result shows the Labour Party candidate has extended his lead over other presidential candidates with just a few days to the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

However, reacting to the poll result, the Director, Media and Publicity of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Team, Bayo Onanuga on Sunday evening, described the poll as ludicrous.

He maintained that putting Obi ahead of Tinubu is simply defective.

He wrote via his Twitter account: “It is quite ludicrous that Nextier Poll that projects a clean sweep of the South East at over 90% of registered votes also put Peter Obi ahead of APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in the six South West States including Lagos.”