What Man Did To Peter Obi As He Spots LP Candidate, Wife Flying Economy After Campaign

The video showing the moment a supporter of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi acted after spotting him and his wife flying economy after their Ogun campaign has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi on Saturday stormed Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital in continuation of his campaign rally ahead of the 2023 election.

The former governor who was accompanied to the rally by his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Director-General of his campaign team, Akin Osuntokun, and his wife, Margaret had boarded a flight back when a supporter who was also boarded reacted uncontrollably with joy around the LP candidate.

The man in the video was seen pouncing around the plane with his phone in hand recording the couple whilst hailing the former Governor and his wife in appreciation.

Other passengers who were also boarding the flight took out their phones to capture the moment and also take pictures of the LP flag bearer.

Watch the video below;