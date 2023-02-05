We’re Currently Helpless, Our Triplets Still In Intensive Care Unit – Father

40-year-old man, identified as Akintola Babatunde David, the husband of a 36-year-old woman who delivered triplets in Kwara State narrates to Naija News, the circumstances surrounding the delivery and other issues at hand.

Babatunde in this exclusive interview disclosed that the family is currently helpless and the babies have been in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the Unversity of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin.

The family calls on well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid and support their hospital bills as well as medications.

Can you introduce yourself?

My name is Akintola Babatunde David, I’m the father of the triplets presently at the UITH Illorin and my wife’s name is Akintola Eboluwa Ruth. She gave birth on January 31, 2023, at 12 am, the mother is in good condition but the babies are still in the NICU. They are in critical condition and we pray to God to preserve them for us.

Where are you from?

I’m in Kwara state at the moment but I hail from Osun State.

Have you had children before the new babies?

I have one daughter as my firstborn, twins as my second born then this triplet. Now I have four girls and two boys.

Were they conceived through IVF or did she take drugs for the pregnancy?

It was natural and we were not even expecting them because when we had our twins, we really managed to take care of them and as God will have it we didn’t even have any plan of having a child again but I consider it as God’s plan.

Before their delivery, were you expecting triplets?

Like two weeks before the delivery that is when we discovered she was going to have triplets. Initially, they said twins but before the surgery, they told us they are seeing another baby.

How did you feel when you discovered you are having triplets?

Laughs… In fact, I was confused I had another plan of absconding but even if I have to run after ten years I will still come back so it is better I face my problem now.

How is she feeling since the delivery of the babies?

She is getting better, even though they are threatening us sometimes that if we don’t make payment, they will not treat her. Nobody has reached out to us for now, the management just came, although they didn’t make any promise but just greeted her including the social welfare at the hospital.

Was there any complication during the pregnancy?

No, only that the heaviness of the pregnancy was much, she can’t walk or do anything, I was the one doing everything at home and there is nothing I can do.

Why are you seeking assistance?

At times when you are requesting one from God and he gives you much, I don’t want to say it’s a mistake but I believe God knows about it. We have spent a lot and we don’t know how much it will cost us to get out of the hospital. We are currently helpless, we don’t really know, and things have been difficult for us. The mother is in the post-surgery ward while the children are in NICU and it going to be two different bills.

Please make your donation to the Bank details below:

Name: BAkintola Babatunde David

Account Number: 0228046320

Bank: Gtb