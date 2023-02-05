Tems Meets Beyonce, Jay-Z Ahead Of Grammy Awards

Afrobeats Nigerian singer, Tems has been spotted interacting with Roc Nation founder Jay-Z and his wife, Beyonce at the pre-Grammy Brunch.

The brunch — held on Saturday night in Bel-Air, Los Angeles — is one of the most anticipated events before the Grammy Awards.

In a viral video, Tems, who dressed in a white gown, was seen conversing with a US celebrity power couple.

Tems is also captured interacting with some of the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry.

Guests in attendance included Kelly Rowland, Teyana Taylor, Anitta, Winnie Harlow, Miguel, Giveon, Coco Jones, and Offset.

Others included DJ Khaled, Lil’ Kim, Swizz Beats, Giggs, Tyler The Creator, 2 Chainz, Halle Bailey, Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Snoh Aalegra, and Lil’ Baby.

The 65th Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

Beyonce has the highest number of nominations for this year with nine entries followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile have seven each.

Tems is nominated in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ and ‘Best Rap Song’ categories.

The songstress’ nominations followed her role in ‘Wait for U’, the hit song by Future featuring Drake.