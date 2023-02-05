Tanko Yakassai Speaks On States Tinubu Will Win In The North, Reveals Why He Chose APC Candidate Over Atiku, Kwankwaso

Kano-based elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai, has said he does not know the northern states, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) Bola Tinubu, may win in the February 25 presidential election.

Yakassai during an exclusive interview with the Whistler said it’s impossible for him to know the states where Tinubu could win in the north because of the northerners who would also be on the ballot.

The frontline northern presidential candidates in the election are Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Responding to a question on the states Tinubu could win, he said, “I don’t know where he will win; I did not go round the North to be able to answer that, but I have already made my calculations a long time ago, and I said what Tinubu requires is 50% of the Northern votes but we don’t know which one will come to his side.

“So, he has to go round the North to look for votes. As he goes around, he will reach a point of either deciding that ‘Yes, I am now sure of controlling 50% of the votes or not. But if he is sure, he can’t tell us otherwise the outsiders will begin to chip in from all around.50% is the minimum number for him in the North.

“South-West is sure for him and he can get the required numbers in the South-South and South-East. Don’t forget that what you require is the majority of the votes from one zone, once you have that, you qualify for the 25% in other zones.“

Why I’m Supporting Tinubu And Not Northern Candidates

Yakassai on the reason why he is supporting Tinubu and not any of the northern candidates said he supported the power shift to the south, adding that he also promised himself that he would support any presidential candidate who is first to seek his support.

“I knew there would be candidates, so I said the first requirement is that it must be somebody who comes to me, and gives me my right as an elder statesman, someone who respects me. That man has respected me, and my personality, which is the driving force for my support.

“Tinubu came to me, came into my house, and he begged me for my support. I assured him that he would have it, and I promised him my support there and then. Then I announced that Tinubu is now my candidate because he was the person who came to my house and asked for my support. And when I made the decision to support whoever comes to me first, I did not tell anybody. Not my children or my wife, I just kept it in my heart, and he happened to come first,” he explained.