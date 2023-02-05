Setback For Tinubu As Buhari Ally Pledges Support For Atiku

A political ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was Minister of Petroleum, has dumped his support for the All Progressive Congress, (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu to adopt Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Etiebet’s group also rejected the senatorial candidate of the APC, representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Godswill Akpabio, and blamed him for their rejection of the ruling party after pledging their unalloyed support for Akpabio’s rival, Emmanuel Enoidem of the PDP.

Etiebet has been opposed to the candidature of Akpabio, who has been blamed for the ensuing feud in the state chapter of the APC, adding it was the turn of the Abak-5 communities, who are yet to produce a senator since 1963.

Recall, the Federal High Court of Abuja had given the former Minister of Niger Delta, Akapbio, the nod to contest the senatorial election.

Etiebet argued that Akapbio forcefully collected the ticket, even though he did not take part in the June 2022 senatorial primary election as he was involved in the presidential primary election.

They stressed that DIG Udom Ekpoudom (Rtd) was validly elected as APC senatorial candidate, adding that if Udom was allowed to fly the ticket of the APC, it would have represented equity for the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency.

A statement from the media unit of the Enoidem campaign organisation made available to journalists on Sunday revealed that the resolution to support Atiku and others of the PDP was due to a coalition meeting involving APC, PDP, NNPP, YPP, LP and others from Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika, Ukanufun and OrukAnam Local Government Areas.

He said the decision was that the “2023 senatorial seat for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District must go to Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency which has not produced a Senator since 1963.”

The statement noted, “That all Abak-5 community eligible voters are enjoined to vote for Emmanuel Enoidem of the PDP irrespective of their party affiliations in the community in the forthcoming senatorial election of February 25, 2023, for equity, justice, fairness and brotherliness because it is Abak Federal Constituency’s turn to produce the next Senator having not had any since 1963.

“The leaders of the Abak-5 community led by, Don Etiebet, are enjoined to reach out to their allies in Ikot Ekpene and Ikono/Ini Federal constituencies for their understanding and support to vote for Enoidem to win the senate seat of the Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial District.”

But in a swift reaction, the director, Media and Publicity of Senator Godswill Akpabio’s Campaign Organisation, Joe Iniudo, dismissed the purported endorsement, noting that, “I have not been able to make findings to know who and who are members of the coalition that you are talking about.

“I think that coalition is close to being illusionary because the people that are expected to be stakeholders in Abak-5, I am not sure participated in that exercise.

“I have had cause to speak to a former member of the House of Representatives and he said he was not there.

“I have also spoken with a former local government chairman and other political stakeholders who were not there.

“So, who are the members of this coalition? I think that somebody somewhere is just trying to give meaning to something that is really not in existence,” he added.