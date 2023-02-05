Photos: List Of APC Chieftains At Nasarawa Presidential Campaign Rally

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress(APC) attended the party’s presidential campaign rally in Nasarawa State on Saturday.

The rally which took place at the Nasarawa Township Stadium in Nasarawa metropolis, the state capital, was also for the Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly candidates.

However, some top APC leaders and chieftains were at the event to solicit votes for the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Present at the rally included President Muhammadu Buhari, APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the Director-General of the APC Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, and the host governor, Abdullahi Sule.

Also at the event were Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina) and Bello Mattawalle (Zamfara).

