Peter Obi: Nollywood Actress Storms Streets Of Lagos, Dances With Labour Party Flag

Nollywood actress, Uche Nnanna- Maduka on Saturday, 4th February stormed one of the major streets in Lagos to lend her voice towards getting a better Nigeria ahead of the general elections later this month.

The ‘Point of Intimacy’ actress via her Instagram shared the video vowing to vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi, who according to her will effect the change the country needs.

In the video shared, the actress was seen in a joyous mood as she held high the LP flag amongst other supporters who also marched in solidarity for the former Anambra State governor.

Sharing the video from the exercise, Uche wrote: “Earlier today in Lagos, Nigeria Lending my voice towards getting a better Nigeria. I will vote Labour Party because am an Obident child. Peter Obi for the win.”

Meanwhile, Uche Nnanna-Maduka has said she has a limit when it comes to the kind of roles she can play in movies.

The mother of two made this known in a recent interview where she said, “There are many roles I can’t play. I can’t go naked or be involved in ‘a deep’ romance in a movie. Even before I got married, I rejected many roles. I know where I am coming from and where I’m going to. I’m not claiming to be a saint but such roles are not right for who I am.”