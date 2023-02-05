New Naira: Do Not Turn This Into A Weapon Of Political Manipulation – Group Warns Atiku

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has berated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar for urging the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) not to review its deadline for the extension of the new naira notes.

The Group’s president, Yerima Shettima argued that it would be suicidal for the Apex bank to consider Atiku’s words.

Naija News recalls that the PDP presidential candidate had urged CBN to ignore the blackmail from some individuals and ensure that the deadline is not extended.

Reacting to Waziri’s declaration via a statement, the AYCF National President stated that Atiku’s stance was politically motivated.

The group expressed its belief in the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele to put the needs of the public above others as against what the PDP flag bearer was suggesting.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to viral news in which PDP presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar turned against the calls for CBN to extend the deadline for its cash swap policy. We feel duty-bound to call the former VP to order on his politically-motivated stance.

“Former VP Atiku’s call was out of place because it is coming on the heels of growing complaints about the kind of sabotage that is causing untold hardship to Nigerians over this policy. Atiku stands alone in his call on the CBN not to review the deadline.

“The AYCF wishes to state that it will be suicidal for this nation to consider Atiku’s advice against a review of the CBN cash-swap deadline, because for any policy to succeed, it must have a human face and we believe CBN Governor, Emefiele won’t turn against the overwhelming public interest, like Atiku has just done.

“The AYCF is therefore warning the ex-VP not to turn this policy into a weapon of political manipulation or political attention-seeking opportunity.”