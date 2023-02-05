Naira Scarcity: Pure Water Seller Goes Cashless, Sells With POS

As the new Naira note scarcity continues to bite hard on many Nigerians, a pure water hawker has become a growing sensation online after resorting to a cashless means of selling.

Naija News reports that the scarcity of the newly redesigned N1,000, N200, and N500 notes in the country has been causing hardship.

A viral photo online captured a young lady hawking a sachet of water in a bowl while holding a Point of Sale machine.

Recall that last week the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reshared a video showing a sugarcane seller positioning a POS machine on his wheelbarrow saying “There are no boundaries to going cashless!”

CBN To Prosecute Sellers, Abusers Of Naira

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has vowed to prosecute Nigerians selling, spraying, and abusing the naira.

Naija News reports that the apex bank made this known in a statement issued by its spokesman, Osita Nwanisobi, in Abuja on Thursday.

The CBN warned Nigerians against selling, and abusing the naira, stating that the warning was necessitated by the activities of persons who sell the new notes and those who abuse the currency at social functions.

According to the apex bank, it would begin to prosecute abusers of the naira in collaboration with other regulatory and law enforcement agencies such as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).