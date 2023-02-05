Jaafar Debunks Report Of Ahmed Lawan Been Behind Tinubu’s Problem

The publisher of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar has debunked the report that the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan is working against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Jaafar in an interview with Punch noted that Lawan is against the naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Tinubu in the recent presidential campaign of the APC has alleged that the policy of the apex bank is orchestrated against him.

Jaafar further stated that Lawan is not part of the people working against the presidential ambition of Tinubu in the Aso Villa.

Recall that Jaafar in a series of posts on his Twitter account on Saturday listed the names of some people allegedly working against Tinubu in the Aso Villa.

Jaafar speaking on people working against Tinubu said, “No, I can’t say Ahmed Lawan really has a hand in this; I doubt it because even in the Villa, he does not wield as much influence as Tunde. In fact, he is among those kicking against Godwin Emefiele’s naira swap policy.

“It was very clear because he was fuming over the failure of the Presidency to involve the National Assembly in the decision before the President approved the naira redesign. So, Ahmed Lawan is not part of it.”