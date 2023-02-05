INEC Chairman Speaks On Tribunal Ruling Sacking Adeleke

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu on Saturday addressed the report that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failed during the Osun State governorship election.

Yakubu while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday said the BVAS did not fail during the election in Osun State.

The INEC Chairman was in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to monitor the BVAS mock accreditation exercise.

Recall that the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal a few days ago sacked Ademola Adeleke as the governor of the state for over-voting at over 700 polling units in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

Yakubu speaking on the issue said the BVAS machine during the Osun State governorship election was not on trial.

He, however, stated that the commission had learnt some lessons from the judgement.

Yakubu added that he would not comment further on the issue because it is still in court.

He said, “The BVAS never failed anywhere and as you have seen here, the machine actually never failed. I wouldn’t like to comment on a matter in court as it is subjudice but in every situation, the commission learns and carries the experience from what has happened to improve the processes for the next election. We have learnt some lessons from what happened and one of the lessons is to be able to transmit the accreditation data.

“During this mock exercise, we have assembled result sheets that will transmit the accreditation data but there are no results sheets here because people have not voted. So on INEC Result Viewing (IReV) Portal, we have created a new URL for those of you that are on the IReV portal. And if you go home after 2.30 pm, you will see the result of the mock transmitted from the 437 polling units (PUs) nationwide, including the details of accreditation and we are going to transmit both the results on election day and the accreditation figures so that the two will rhyme.”