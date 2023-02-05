‘I’m Not A Feminist’ – Ini Edo Gives Reason

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has revealed she is not a feminist stating that many people have misconstrued what ‘Feminism’ means.

Naija News reports that the ‘Shanty Town’ movie producer made this assertion during a popular podcast, ‘Tea With Tay’.

According to Ini Edo, she feels the need to protect women’s rights and the necessity for equality between genders.

However, she was brought up in a way that respecting men is of great value.

She said: “I’m not a feminist, being a feminist means different things to different people, I love to protect women’s rights and I feel the need for equality.

“But I’m also very structured and I am raised in a certain way, I am raised to respect men, I am raised to value men. I want to be a woman but I also want to be able to be a queen, you can be a king, and I am a queen; I am just comfortable in being a queen.”

Ini Edo Discloses Reason For S3x Scenes In Shanty Town

Meanwhile, Ini Edo has disclosed the reason for the nude scenes in the movie Shanty Town.

Speaking on the movie in an interview with BBC Pidgin, Ini Edo explained that it was impossible for the movie to be shot without nude scenes considering that the focus of the story is on crime and prostitution.

The mother of one explained that it would be impossible to properly pass across the message of the movie without displaying some sex scene.

According to Ini Edo, who played the role of ‘Inem’, Shanty Town is a story about crime and prostitution and one can’t tell such a story without displaying nudity.