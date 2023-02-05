‘He Lacks Everything It Takes To Win’ – Anambra Senator Denies Endorsing Peter Obi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for the Anambra Central senatorial district, Uche Ekwunife, has denied endorsing the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

A few days ago, some news platforms, not this publication reported that the senator had endorsed the former governor of Anambra State ahead of the February poll.

Ekwunife in a statement on Sunday acknowledged Peter Obi as her elder brother and leader, however, their political aspiration differs.

She reiterated her commitment to PDP stressing she would not work against the party of any candidate for any reason.

Uche Ekwunife debunked endorsing the LP flagbearer adding he lacks the capacity to garner the required spread across the country to make him win the presidential election.

The statement reads: “My purported endorsement of Peter Obi’, read, “It has come to my notice that an online blog has been circulating articles claiming that I have endorsed the presidential candidate of the LP, Mr Peter Obi, in the forthcoming February poll.

“It further attributed statements that may translate as adopting Obi as my candidate for the election.

“I also, wish to state that Peter Obi is my leader and an elder brother from Anambra Central whom I respect and hold in high esteem.

“But our political aspiration has become divergent, hence, the need for me to focus on delivering our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, who are of the PDP.

“May I restate that I’m of the PDP and we have candidates in all the elective positions across Nigeria and I cannot at this point, work against my party or any of her candidates for whatever reasons?

“Peter Obi is no doubt, a force to reckon with in the election, but will not be able to garner the required spread that will secure a win, unlike Atiku who has everything it takes to win the election with a high margin.”