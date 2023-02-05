Bola Tinubu: You Are A Political Prostitute, Wanderer And Backstabber – Keyamo Blasts Dogara’

The spokesman for Bola Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has said that the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara is a ‘political prostitute’.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment was reacting to a post on Twitter from Dogara claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Bola Tinubu at a campaign in Nasarawa State was a mockery.

Dogara had said, “I know that PMB loves to crack jokes but I didn’t know he will escalate it to the level of satire. Asiwaju’ll give his best to Nigeria? Fake certificates, fake parentage, golden triangle escapades, racketeering. No PMB, Nigeria does not deserve his best but we get the satire,”

Reacting via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Keyamo blasted Dogara, describing him as a wanderer and back-stabber.

He insisted that Dogara was angry that the president had decided to support the APC flag better.

He wrote, “My brother and law schoolmate, @YakubDogara, this tweet is beneath you. You are actually pained by the support of PMB for @officialABAT, two leaders who have stayed true to their beliefs and causes, unlike the political prostitute, wanderer and back-stabber that you’ve always been.”