Ben Bruce Tackles APC Governors Who Visited Buhari Over Naira Redesign

The founder of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, on Sunday tackled Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) which met recently with President Muhammadu Buhari over the lingering currency scarcity in the country.

Naija News had earlier reported that the meeting between the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President was held at the council chamber of the State House where they appealed to President Buhari to allow both the old and new naira notes to co-exist to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

This is coming days after the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele stated that the old notes would seize to be accepted starting from February 10th, 2023.

Reacting to the meeting, the former lawmaker who represented Bayelsa East Senatorial District, via his verified Twitter handle queried the governors on the reason why no one sought the presidency during the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike that kept over three million students at home for eight months.

He wrote: “But why are the APC Governors visiting Buhari over the Naira redesign? How many times did they visit Buhari when they refused to pay the salaries of civil servants? When 3 million students were at home during ASUU strike, they did not visit. Emefiele is on track. I support him!”