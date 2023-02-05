BBTitan Sandra Recounts How She Escaped Being Raped Twice

Big Brother (BBTitans) housemate, Sandra Essien, who was recently evicted from the house has recounted how she escaped being raped twice.

The reality star spoke about her unpleasant past ordeal during the recent episode of Hero Daniel’s Therapy session.

Sandra, who lost her father at a young age said she worked as a bartender in order to support her family and was molested on several occasions at the bar, adding that “men were tapping my ass.”

She also said on two occasions while returning home very late from the bar she was almost raped.

She said: “I am an only child. My dad is late. Ain’t got no siblings. And when my dad died in like 2015, I started working.



“I got my first job when I was 16 years old. I used to bartend at a bar – an open bar, in this place they call 100 Degrees. I think I escaped r*pe twice ‘cos I used to go back home at night.



“I had to do something for my mum. I had to contribute to my family. My dad’s family took everything from us, except the car.



“Men were tapping my a*s. Just doing the weird things that drunks would do.”



Speaking on her mental health since she left the reality TV show, Sandra said “I have had mental breakdowns almost every day.

“It is triggered by how disappointed I am. I think I’m gonna be pained for a long time. That I tried Big Brother three times and then my fourth time and I got out in like two weeks. That’s really painful.”



Last Sunday, Sandra and Theo Traw were booted out of the reality TV show.