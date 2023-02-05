Adamu-Led NWC Incompetent, Irresponsible – APC Group

A group known as the Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders has described the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as “incompetent and irresponsible”.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, Dominic Alancha, the group’s national coordinator, said the party’s leadership has failed to raise funds for the presidential campaign of the party’s flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Alancha said the party’s NWC led by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, is perhaps the most incompetent NWC since the creation of this party, adding that the action of the party’s NWC has led to the defection of party members.

He said: “Suffice it to say, this is perhaps the most incompetent NWC since the creation of this party. Very lacklustre and secretive.

“At the last count, they had close to N38 billion from sales of forms and yet no accountability as to what they did with the money. They have bungled the primaries at the state level and angered many people which led to massive defection.

“They have alienated major stakeholders of the party.

“This is the first time in the history of political campaigns a ruling party failed in its responsibility to mobilize members and critical stakeholders of the party to raise campaign funds for the party; neither has it called for a NEC meeting to look into the wellbeing of the party and the campaign.”

New Naira Notes Scarcity

Speaking on the scarcity of the new naira notes, Alancha said the implementation time of the new naira note policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is “horrible”.

He said the naira scarcity has plunged the country into a serious crisis across the country due to the inability of citizens to access the newly redesigned naira notes.

Alancha said the apex bank should extend the deadline for the use of old naira notes by six months to ease the suffering of citizens.

He said: “It has plunged the country into a serious mess like we are witnessing with some pockets of protest across the country due to the inability of citizens to access the newly redesigned naira note, grounding the economy to a complete halt.

“We fear if this continues it will lead to a complete and total breakdown of law and order.”