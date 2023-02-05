2023: Shehu Sani Hints On Identity Of Aso Rock ‘Cabals’ Working Against Tinubu

Former Senator Representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to claims about some set of individuals within the corridors of power in Aso Rock, working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufia had last week accused the cabal in the presidency of plotting to sabotage the presidential ambition of Tinubu.

According to him, presidential aspirants who lost to the former governor of Lagos State at the primary election in 2022 were behind the crisis to make him lose the February poll.

However, Shehu Sani, in a cryptic post, shared on Twitter today (Sunday) hints that the cabals working against Tinubu are so powerful.

He further questioned why it was difficult for politicians to mention the names of the cabals at the state house.

He tweeted: “The Cabal are so powerful that nobody dares to mention their names. I don’t know if my Bro. Femi Adeshina is in Division 2 Cabal.”

Shehu Sani Roasts Buhari, Emefiele Over New Naira Policy

In other news, Shehu Sani has condemned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele for the ill-timed introduction of its naira re-design and cash withdrawal limit policy.

Sani in a statement on Friday in Kaduna said the policy didn’t take into consideration the peculiar structure of Nigeria’s economy.

The former lawmaker also questioned why President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t approve the policy in 2019 or sometimes earlier before the 2023 election if the policy is truly about curbing vote buying and other vices.

Sani who described the policy as setting an entire forest on fire in the name of catching a few rats accused the current administration of forcing unnecessary punishment on Nigerians due to the scarcity of Naira caused by the policy.