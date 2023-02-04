Withheld Salaries: ASUU Plans NEC Meeting, To Take Next Action

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has disclosed that plans are underway to hold a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting over the issue of the eight months of withheld salaries of its members.

Naija News reports that of the union, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, confirmed the latest development in the struggle for their withheld salaries to The Punch.

According to him, the union has given the federal government some time and since they did not hid, the meeting which’s date is yet to be decided would reveal the next action.

The ASUU president disclosed that many of its members in public universities are encountering hard times

Osodeke advanced that a date for the date would soon be picked and communicated to the public.

Although the date for the meeting has not been decided by the National Executive Council of the union, Osodeke said the legal battle between the union and the federal government would continue in February.

He remarked that “We (NEC) had met before now and reached resolutions but will meet again to decide on the next step to take, and when we do so, we will let the public know.

“But what I can assure you is that we will meet very soon, and take a decision on this issue of withheld salaries. The FG must pay up these debts. It is our right.

“We have given the government some time to see if there will be any improvement, but they have done nothing. We are collating reports from our members and will take action.

“Our members are passing through difficult times while they are doing the same work the FG said they did not do and were not going to be paid for.

“We are doing all these in the interest of the country but this will not be forever. We will certainly meet very soon and take a proper decision at that meeting.”