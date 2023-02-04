Video: Angry Mob Destroy Ibadan Bank ATM Boots, Chase Bank Staff Away Amid New Naira Scarcity

Due to the overwhelming strive to get the newly redesigned naira notes, some angry residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have resolved to be violent and attacked a commercial bank in the city.

A viral video obtained by Naija News on Saturday morning shows the citizens destroying a facility of Wema Bank, reportedly located at Agodi in Ibadan.

The bank’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) boots and other facilities were all vandalized while bank staff were forced to run for safety.

The mob also vandalized some cars packed in the bank’s vicinity. Naija News reports that the protest started in Ibadan on Friday as angry citizens took to the streets to lament the non-availability of the new naira notes and the hardship the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy had caused.

The protesters also lamented the lingering fuel scarcity in the entire country. Many major roads in the city were blocked as the protesters went around with placards lamenting the current situation.

The protest as well brought commercial activities to a standstill as popular roads such as the Iwo Road, Gate, and other roads in Oyo State were blocked by the angry protesters.

See video of the damage done to the alleged Wema Bank in Agodi below: