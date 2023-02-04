Victor Osimhen: Man United, Chelsea Can Meet Napoli’s Asking Price

Chelsea and Manchester United are unfazed by Napoli’s £107 million asking price for their prolific striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

Napoli’s ridiculous price tag on Victor Osimhen who they are willing to sell in the summer of 2023 does not discourage the two Premier League giants.

Man United and Chelsea are supposedly interested in Osimhen, and Napoli is reportedly scouting for prospective replacements in case the 24-year-old Nigerian striker departs, according to an Italian publication Napoli Magazine.

The Italian publication wrote: “Manchester United and Chelsea are not afraid of the amount that Aurelio De Laurentiis will ask for Osimhen, that is €120m (£107m). If the Nigerian striker goes to the Premier League, Giuntoli and his staff are already working on a couple of profiles.”

On the other hand, ESPN claimed on Friday that Manchester United and Paris St-Germain will be expected to pay a transfer fee of at least £90m if they are to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer.

This means that PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester United are the major contenders for the signature of the Nigerian international in the forthcoming transfer window.

Naija News recalls that Osimhen left French side LOSC Lille for the Italian side, Napoli in 2020 summer. Since then, the Nigerian international has improved as a forward while plying his trade in the Serie A.

So far in the 2022-2023 season, the striker has contributed four assists and 15 goals in 20 appearances. He is currently the highest goalscorer in the Italian Serie A.

With his help, Napoli are topping the Serie A table and on track to win their first Scudetto in 33 years. They have also made it to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt.