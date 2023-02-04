Tinubu: Why Interim Govt Can’t Work In 2023 – Garba

Former presidential candidate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba has submitted that the best thing for Nigeria is to have a successful election in 2023.

He made the submission in a statement on Saturday amidst suggestions in some quarters that some people are working to sabotage the 2023 general elections in order to have it postponed or have an interim government.

It would be recalled that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on Friday revealed the alleged plan of those behind the naira and fuel scarcity.

According to Tinubu, those behind the scarcity want to create a scenario that will see the general election postponed and create an interim government.

Tinubu made this claim during the APC presidential rally at Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

He said, “They are hoarding naira so that you can be angry and fight. They want confusion so that the election can be postponed. What they want is an interim government but we are wiser than them. We will not fight. Any rat that eats rat poison will end up killing itself.

“I am in the race for the betterment of the people. If it is what I will eat and what I need personally, God has provided for me. I am in this race to make life good and better for you too.

“Ekiti people are well-educated people. They are well-read; they don’t joke with education. But it is not good to finish schooling and not get a job. So, we shall provide jobs for you.

“On that day, we will trek to the polling booths to cast our votes. Your polling booths are not far from where you live. So, you should walk down to cast your votes.”

However, according to Garba, an interim government can’t be manufactured from anywhere because Nigeria runs a constitutional democracy.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote: “I wonder where Government of National Unity or the Interim National Government is going to be manufactured from?

“Nigeria is a constitutional democracy.

“The best way out for Nigeria is a successful election and handing over to the next democratically elected president. Shikenan!”