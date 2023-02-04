Terrorists Attack Buhari’s Home State, Kill 44

Terrorists have reportedly killed at least forty-four people from President Muhammadu Buhari‘s home state, Katsina, in a recent attack.

Reports reaching Naija News revealed that a group of vigilantes were ambushed in the state’s Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) within the week while responding to a distress call.

It was gathered that the local security men were alerted of terrorists operating in Gidan Gamji Village, Danmaidaki Ward of the LGA, and they responded swiftly.

Locals had reported at the vigilante office in Bakori that the terrorists attacked the residence of one Muntari and rustled unspecified numbers of domestic animals.

The vigilantes reportedly traced the terrorists to Gidan Gambo Village in Kankara; they were, however, ambushed before they could get to them, and the assailants killed 44.

It was gathered that some terrorists’ informants in communities bordering Bakori and Kankara local governments alerted the terrorists about the vigilantes coming after them, the development that led to their ambush by the terrorists.

Speaking with journalists, a resident of Kankara, who gave his name as Abba Usman, said the terrorists operated concurrently between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning in several villages of the two local governments.

“They (terrorists) attacked the residence of one Muntari in Bakori town last Wednesday night and rustled hundreds of his domestic animals. Following the development, some local vigilantes organized themselves the next day (Thursday) and traced the terrorists to Gidan Gamji Village, where they engaged them in a gun battle.

“Sadly, the terrorists killed 44 (vigilantes) and injured many others who are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals in Bakori and Kankara. As we speak, we recovered 44 dead bodies so far and search parties, including soldiers and policemen, are searching for more bodies in the forest,” ThisDay quoted Usman.

Police Confirms Attack

On the contrary, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, while confirming the attack, told newsmen that the victims killed were members of the outlawed Yansakai (volunteers) group from 11 villages in Bakori Local Government and not vigilantes as claimed.

He said: “On Wednesday, 1/02/2023 at about 2200hrs, terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK-47 rifles, attacked the house of one Alhaji Muntari, at Unguwar Audu Gare, Kandarawa, Bakori LGA, and rustled fifty (50) cows and thirty (30) sheep.

“Subsequently, on Thursday, 2/02/2023, at about 10:00hrs, Yansakai outlawed group, from eleven (11) villages from Bakori LGA, regrouped and went after the terrorists with a view to recovering the rustled domestic animals. They traced the footpath of the hoodlums to a location at Yargoje Forest.

“Unfortunately, the terrorists planned and launched a coordinated ambush on the Yansakai. The hoodlums shot and killed forty-one (41) Yansakai and wounded two (2).

“Area Commander, Malumfashi, led a team of Policemen to the scene and recovered the corpses and injured to Kankara General Hospital. A joint security operation is currently ongoing with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book. An investigation is ongoing, please”.

Governor Masari’s Response

Meanwhile, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has expressed sympathy over the incident and directed for the inauguration of a panel of inquiry to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the incident to enable the government to take precautionary measures.

Naija News learnt the Governor’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, Ibrahim Ahmed Katsina, told reporters that the state government would also distribute relief materials to families of the victims.

He, however, explained that many terrorists were among those killed during the fierce gun duel between security personnel and the marauding terrorists, urging residents to remain calm.