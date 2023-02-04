Seven Family Members Of Taraba Monarch Found Dead Days After Their Abduction

Family members of a monarch in Taraba State have been found dead days after they were whisked away by unknown gunmen.

The Chief of Mutumbiyu Justices Chiefdom in Taraba State, Justice Sani Muhammed (rtd), confirmed the sad development on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

The Taraba State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Usman Abdullahi, had in a statement two weeks ago, confirmed the abduction of eight family members of the traditional ruler.

Naija News learnt that heavily armed men suspected to be kidnappers invaded the monarch’s palace around 1 am and kidnapped the monarch’s two wives and six children.

Preliminary reports had said that the Sani was also kidnapped during the attack. Speaking, however, with newsmen on Saturday (today), the monarch said the decomposed bodies of his two abducted wives and five children have been found.

He reportedly told Daily Trust in an interview that the bodies were discovered early Saturday morning and would be buried at Mutumbiyu.

“The bodies of my family members killed by kidnappers were found and will be brought to Mutumbiyu,” Sani said.

Naija News learned that a 14-year-old boy among the abducted families of the monarch had escaped from the kidnappers two days ago and was taken to the palace.