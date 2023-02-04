See The Turn Out For Peter Obi’s Rally In Ogun State

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Saturday stormed Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital in continuation of his campaign rally ahead of the 2023 election.

He was accompanied to the rally by his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Director-General of his campaign team, Akin Osuntokun, and some other chieftains of the Labour Party.

Also present at the Abeokuta rally was the leader of the Afenifere group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Naija News reports Ogun is the home state of former President Olusegun Obasanjo who has endorsed the presidential ambition of Obi and called on Nigerians to vote for him.

Before heading to the campaign ground on Saturday, Obi and his team paid a courtesy call to the Alake of Egbaland and also held town hall meetings with the youths.

Supporters of Peter Obi and the Labour Party turned out in large numbers to welcome the presidential candidate and his team.

See some of the photos below.

Earlier on Saturday, Obi took to his Twitter account to appreciate the support he has gotten from some prominent people in Ogun State.

Though he didn’t mention any name, he wrote: “Dr. Datti and I are looking forward to our visit to Ogun State today. Some notable Nigerians from that State have proven to be the most formidable supporters of the drive to take back Nigeria. We are indebted to them with profound appreciation. – PO”