Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring His First League Goal For Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo, the talisman of Al Nassr, scored his first goal for the Arabian team from the penalty spot in a 2-2 draw with Al Fateh.

Before the late penalty from Ronaldo tied the game for his side on Friday night, Al Nassr were behind by one goal.

Earlier in the first half, the 37-year-old Portuguese star had a big chance to score. He also had a goal ruled out by the VAR.

After the 2-2 draw, Ronaldo took to social media to celebrate his first league goal for Al Nassr who reportedly pay him £175 million per year.

He shared a series of pictures from the game which he captioned: “Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by the whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!”

After scoring twice for an all-star squad against PSG in a widely publicized friendly earlier in January, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had not scored in his previous two matches.

He failed to score in either Al Nassr’s Saudi Super Cup loss to Al Ittihad or his league start against Al Ettifaq.

With 15 games remaining in the Saudis league, Al Nassr’s team moved into the lead after Ronaldo helped them steal a point from the visiting club. With 34 points, they are tied for second place with Al Shabab, but they still have one game left.

Their next step in the campaign is against Al Wedha on Thursday.