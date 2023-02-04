Retract And Apologise For Your Comment On Peter Obi Being A Nollywood Actor – Actors Guild Slams El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has come under fire for likening the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi to a “Nollywood actor.”

Naija News reports that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has slammed El-Rufai for his comment, saying it’s an insult to the association and is demeaning.

The reaction was contained in a statement signed by the Guild’s Director of Communication, Kate Henshaw, on Saturday.

The association is demanding a retraction of the said statement and an apology from the Kaduna State governor.

Recall that on Thursday, El-Rufai had described Obi as a Nollywood actor who was incapable of winning the elections when he was featured on TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout.

However, the AGN has said the governor’s usage of an actor to make such examples in that context is unintelligent and arrogant.

The guild submitted that “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Chief Ejezie Emeka Rollas, MON, says, El Rufai’s statement is not only derogatory to the acting profession but degrading to the Actors in Nollywood.

“The statement is intended to belittle and demean the intellectual capacity of an actor. Using actors to make sarcastic examples of an unintelligent person is arrogant and condescending of a public office holder.

“The statement is very offensive and demeaning to the Actors Guild of Nigeria and Nollywood as a whole as it was purely intended to deride the acting profession.

“Nollywood Actors have in no small way projected the image of our dear country positively from the negative perception the likes of El Rufai and his cohorts have portrayed us to be.

“The Guild is utterly bewildered by this kind of statement from a sitting governor who claims to be educated and intelligent, referring to a noble profession of intelligentsia endowed with uncommon talent.

“Chief Rollas lamented that it is quite unfortunate, as it portrays the Governor’s ignorance of the pivotal role of the actor in the emerging global creative economy after many years of his checkered sojourn in government.

“Little wonder Nigeria is battling from serious economic quagmire after many years of clueless leadership who depend solely on the oil industry as they are bereft of ideas to grow and develop the country.

“Chief Rollas asserted that actors are intelligent, educated, creative, and highly endowed with ingenious capacity to lead and develop Nigeria more than some average leaders in government houses today.

“The national president called on El-Rufai to withdraw his nescience statement and tender an unreserved apology to Nollywood Actors immediately.”