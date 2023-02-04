Relegation-Threatened Everton Stun League Leaders Arsenal

Relegation-threatened Everton defeated Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park, giving new manager Sean Dyche a tremendous start.

Dyche was appointed manager last Monday after Everton fired Frank Lampard due to poor run of games.

The highly motivated Everton entered the field in a 4-5-1 formation and immediately started making tackles, leaving high-flying Arsenal with no place to move. In the second minute of the game, Vitalii Mykolenko’s late challenge on captain Martin Odegaard announced the intent of the hosts.

Onana, a midfielder from Belgium, embodied the group’s fierce tackling and pressing tactics. He made four more tackles than the other players on the field, and each time, the home crowd applauded him.

Calvert-Lewin had chances to score but was unable to do so, and Abdoulaye Doucoure, who was back in the starting lineup after being benched following an argument with Lampard, missed a free header.

In the 60th minute, Centre-half James Tarkowski jumped at the far post in response to a Dwight McNeil corner and headed the ball in, igniting the kind of jubilant celebrations that have been unusual at Goodison this season.

Tarkowski’s goal on the hour mark ended a run of four consecutive home losses with a convincing 1-0 victory over the Gunners.

The win was only their fourth league victory in 21 games this season and it has taken them out of the relegation zone with one point gap. However, potential results this weekend could force them back into the bottom three.

While Arsenal remains league leaders despite the stunning defeat with five points above second-placed Manchester City.