Photos: INEC Conducts Mock Accreditation Exercise In Lagos Today

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the mock accreditation exercise which was slated for Saturday, 4 February.

Naija News earlier in the week reported that the commission called on registered voters nationwide to endeavour to participate in the exercise.

According to the commission, it is advisable that registered voters in the 436 designated Polling Units (PUs) nationwide come out to partake in the exercise with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the election proper.

It was gathered that the call was made in Abuja by the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu when he received a delegation of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), led by its president, Mr Anthony Banbury.

Below are some photos from the exercise in Lagos State: