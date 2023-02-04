Peter Obi Speaks As He Takes Presidential Campaign To Obasanjo’s State (Photos)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Saturday stormed Ogun State in continuation of his campaigns for the 2023 elections.

Obi was in Ogun State alongside his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Director-General of his campaign team, Akin Osuntokun, and some other chieftains of the Labour Party.

Speaking on the peculiarity of the Ogun State rally, Obi took to his Twitter account to appreciate the support he has gotten from some prominent people in the state.

Though he didn’t mention any name, he wrote: “Dr. Datti and I are looking forward to our visit to Ogun State today. Some notable Nigerians from that State have proven to be the most formidable supporters of the drive to take back Nigeria. We are indebted to them with profound appreciation. – PO”

The former Anambra State Governor also gave an update upon arrival in Ogun State and shared some pictures.

He wrote: “We have just arrived in Abeokuta, Ogun state for today’s rallies and other engagements. I’m looking forward to it all. We come in peace. -PO”

Obasanjo Endorses Obi

It would be recalled that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in his new year message to Nigerians, openly endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo made his position known in a letter he personally signed, which he addressed to Nigerian youths, titled “My Appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians”.

The former Nigerian leader described Peter Obi as “a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost”.