PDP Crisis: Daniel Bwala States Reason Why Wike Didn’t Announce Preferred Candidate As Promised

Several controversies have continued to trail the announcement of the preferred presidential candidate of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike ahead of the forthcoming polls.

Naija News reports that a spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has also come out to give reasons why Wike refused to name his preferred candidate.

According to him, the governor was fearful of being expelled from the PDP if he did, and also knowing that his open support for another party’s candidate would be a proven anti-party activity against him.

It was learnt that Bwala told The Punch in an interview that Wike’s actions and inactions are insignificant because of his failure to announce as allegedly promised the candidate for the G-5 and Integrity Group.

Also, Bwala accused Wike of deceiving his colleagues in the G5 group because he was supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, but gave indications to his colleagues that he was supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, instead.

He submitted that “He is dishonest and inconsequential. You recall that he promised to announce their preferred candidate in January. When a BBC correspondent reminded him of the pledge, he responded that January had not ended. Now that January is over, he said he never revealed to anyone the methodology of disclosure of their preferred candidate. He is now saying he has told his people who to vote for.

“He can’t announce his candidate because he knows the consequences. The party can expel him outright for gross misconduct and anti-party activities. He made them (his colleagues) believe that he was behind Peter Obi. So, he can’t openly come out now to declare support for the APC candidate because the other four governors do not want Tinubu.”

The five aggrieved governors of the PDP known as the G5 or Integrity Group led by Wike include Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

They have refused to work for or support the campaign of the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, because of the refusal of the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign from office.