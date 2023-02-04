Ooni Of Ife Becomes ‘Nollywood Actor’ In Historic Movie Starring Hollywood Actors

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has made his debut in the movie industry as he features in a Hollywood movie production, titled ‘Take Me Home’.

Naija News reports that the reverend traditional Yoruba monarch played a unique role that befits his throne as the custodian of the Yoruba culture.

In an interview with PUNCH, popular filmmaker cum director, Dotun Taylor said that he decided to feature the Ooni of Ife because the movie centered on Yoruba culture.

According to Taylor, the movie aims at drawing renewed attention to the repatriation of Yoruba arts and artifacts that are scattered all over the world.

On his choice of shooting a Yoruba movie in the United States of America, the movie director said the country is the filmmaking capital and the experience was awesome.

He said: “Ooni is the progenitor of all Yorubas, and such a character appears in the story, so we approached the king. He is our father, and his involvement in the movie is to strengthen the message.”

“The aim of the film is to draw renewed attention to the repatriation of Yoruba arts and artefacts that are scattered all over the world. In every part of the world, there are various properties belong to the Yorubas. They may be called ‘art’, but they also possess spiritual energies, which are desperately crying to be returned to their source.

“Hollywood is not exaggerated. It is the world’s filmmaking capital and the experience was awesome. It is a wonderful new frontier.

“Again, this is my heritage, my pride and essence. I am first a Yoruba man before any other thing. I am a Yoruba culture ambassador as well, so this is just me doing my job.”

Naija News reports that ‘Take Me Home’ tells the story of an American family that gets stuck when their daughter is possessed (spiritually) after wearing an African masquerade costume that was stolen from Ile Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

Actors in the movie include Lateef Adedimeji and Bayo Bankole as well as Hollywood actors such as Dave Sheridan, Amber Rivette, and Felissa Rose.