Northerners Won’t Vote For You, Support Peter Obi Before It’s Too Late – Pa Adebanjo Tells Tinubu

The leader of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo on Saturday told the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu that northerners won’t vote for him in the 2023 election.

He also urged Tinubu to quit the 2023 presidential race and support the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi.

Adebanjo made the submission while addressing the crowd of supporters at the Labour Party rally in Ogun State held at the Ake Palace ground in Abeokuta.

According to the Afenifere leader, the north will disappoint Tinubu in the 2023 election and the former Lagos State Governor should join the Obi/Datti movement before it is too late.

In his words, “All those that know Tinubu should tell him. I have always told and I will tell him again, the Northers will not vote for him.

“He (Tinubu) should come back home now and support Obi because when they finally defeat him, he won’t have the courage to come back home again, if he comes back now, we will forgive him and take him back.”

Labour Party Is The New NADECO

Speaking further, the Afenifere leader described Labour Party as the new National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

He added that the LP is set to save Nigerians from the misrule of the APC and the captivity of the ruling class.

“I have told you before and I want to say it again, Labour Party is now NADECO, those of us supporting Obi are the ones that want good governance, we want Nigeria to be better, we want to liberate ourselves from the captive of the ruling class.”