Nobody Is Sabotaging APC, Tinubu’s Victory – Bafarawa Fires El-Rufai

A former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, has slammed Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai over his comment that there is a plan to sabotage the expected victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reported that El-Rufai, in an interview with the BBC Hausa, claimed that there were some elements in Aso Rock sabotaging the ruling party with thennew naira notes scarcity in a bid to affect the party’s victory at the polls.

Reacting in a chat with reporters in Abuja on Saturda, Bafarawa told the Kaduna governor that there is no attempt to sabotage the APC or his flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asked El-Rufai to stop insisting that Tinubu must win the forthcoming presidential election, stressing that the while North is not supporting the APC candidate.

According to Bafarawa, El-Rufai or anyone else does not have the power to impose his candidate on other people in the North.

He said: “He was insisting that Tinubu must win the election, whether people like it or not, they have already won. Who told him that the whole of the North is supporting the APC?

“This is just his opinion, in that case, he has no right to insist on the North because everybody has his candidate.

“The way he is campaigning for Tinubu that is how we are campaigning for our candidate,”

“We will shock them, we will make them understand that this country belongs to nobody, likewise the North.”