Nigeria Would Be Restructured In My First Six Months As President – Atiku Pledges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to restructure Nigeria within his first six months if elected in the forthcoming elections.

Atiku stated that he has a completed plan for the country’s restructuring at hand and therefore, he is sure if given the mandate, just half a year in office will resolve the issue of restructuring Nigeria.

Naija News understands that the PDP flag bearer made the pronouncement at the PDP Presidential Diaspora Campaign Grand Finale in Abuja on Friday.

Atiku explained that extensive research has been done and concluded on strategies to adopt in restructuring the country.

He submitted that Nigeria would be better when every region controlled its natural resources.

The PDP presidential hopeful who was represented by the Deputy Director, Research and Strategy, PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Okwesilieze Nwodo recounted how existing socio-economic developments were in place when regions controlled their resources.

He observed that “Talking about restructuring by Executive Order, in the first six months, this country will not be what you are seeing today.

“This has been worked out and I’m just waiting to be sworn in on May 29 and the plans will be rolled out.”

Meanwhile, earlier Naija News reported that the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has threatened Atiku that he will lose at the polls without the support of the Rivers chapter of the party.

21 days before the 2023 presidential election, Wike said whether the former Vice President likes it or not, he needs the support of his state to win, or else he is walking into failure.

It was gathered that Wike made the statement on Friday while speaking at the Comprehensive Secondary School field, Ibaka Town, Okrika Island, during the Rivers State PDP Campaign flag-off rally for Okrika Local Government Area.

The PDP chieftain alleged that the cabal in the presidency is backing Atiku to win the presidency.