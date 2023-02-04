New Naira Scarcity: Atiku Is Nigeria’s Number Enemy – APC Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as Nigeria’s public enemy, number one.

The APC campaign council claimed that the former Vice President is working with saboteurs responsible for the naira and fuel scarcity being experienced across the country.

Naija News reports that the APC campaign council made the allegations in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday in Abuja.

Onanuga said the current naira notes swap crisis and fuel scarcity that have caused untold hardship to millions of Nigerians across the country revealed Atiku’s true character.

The statement read in part, “The current sabotage of the naira notes swap and fuel scarcity that have caused untold hardship to millions of Nigerians across the country revealed the true character of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as public enemy, number one.

“Nigerians will recall that since the Central Bank introduced its current cash-limit and new naira notes swap policies, Atiku Abubakar and the PDP maintained opportunistic silence with the hope that they would benefit from the discomfort the policies would create for Nigerians and the resentment they would generate for the ruling APC.

“While Atiku and PDP were in bed with the saboteurs and fifth columnists among the operators of money deposit banks and oil marketers who created the current logjam to force the outcome of the February 25 presidential election in favour of the former Vice President, our candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu courageously pitched his tent with the poor masses who have been most negatively impacted by the antics of these evil doers.

“Having realised they have lost the initiative and their antics exposed to Nigerians by Asiwaju Tinubu at the APC presidential campaign rally in Abeokuta, Atiku made a half-hearted appeal to CBN to ‘slightly’ extend the deadline for the currency swap.

“We are currently at a loss to understand what informed the current call of Atiku on CBN not to extend the February 10 deadline despite the unmitigated hardship still being faced by many Nigerians who could not meet their basic daily needs as a result of lack of cash from banks and the empty Automated Teller Machines.

“Anyone who lives in Nigeria and not Dubai and visits banks and ATM locations will feel sad that the CBN is making our people suffer for its badly timed naira swap policy.”

The APC campaign council said it is surprisingly that Atiku who joined the call for an extension of the old naira swap deadline last week is championing a new campaign against further extension because he feels the suffering of Nigerians will serve his own political end to become president at all cost.

It added: “The CBN governor gave insight into the nature of the problem when he revealed in Daura last Sunday that out of the N3.3tn in circulation, only N500bn is in the bank vaults. So far, only N1.9tn has been received by the banks for swap.

“But people are not getting the new notes to spend, thus triggering the huge anger in the land against Emefiele. We thus find it ludicrous that a man who joined the call for an extension of the deadline last week is championing a new campaign against further extension because he feels the suffering of Nigerians will serve his own political end to become president at all cost.

“This is a man who wants to be President and does not mind even if he presides over the graves of Nigerians as long as his inordinate ambition materialises in line with the prophecy of his marabouts.

“It is crystal clear to every Nigerian of conscience now that Atiku Abubakar and PDP do not mean well for our country. PDP and Atiku have become desperadoes who will wish calamity on the country as long as it makes them win an election they are destined to lose spectacularly.

“Atiku is now public enemy number one in Nigeria and must be rejected at the polls on 25 February. If Atiku Abubakar has the poor people of our country at heart like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the PDP candidate will not be advocating adherence to a policy that has become a burden too heavy to bear for our people.”